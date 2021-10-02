Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 14.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 16.2% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 13.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,034,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,502,000 after purchasing an additional 118,608 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

