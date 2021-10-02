Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $3.08. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 120,303 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unique Fabricating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unique Fabricating news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

