United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.