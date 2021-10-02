Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $171.99

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $171.99 and last traded at $172.99, with a volume of 11917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.00.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.78.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Universal Display by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Universal Display by 24.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.