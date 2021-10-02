Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ur-Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

URG opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.72. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 39.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,220,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,911,000. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

