Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 8,898,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,220,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,911,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ur-Energy (URG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.