Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.01 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $702.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,220 shares of company stock valued at $335,272. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.9% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

