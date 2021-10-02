Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.07. 226,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,137,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $702.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,220 shares of company stock valued at $335,272 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

