USDJ Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.88 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and $5.88 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00107118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00145974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,072.66 or 1.00032375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.25 or 0.06844451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

