Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Shares of UTZ opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 71.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

