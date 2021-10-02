Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

VLO opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

