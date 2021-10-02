Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $220.26

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.26 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.77). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.77), with a volume of 42,096 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £88.12 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.09. The company has a current ratio of 28.88, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.