VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF Announces Interim Dividend of $0.16 (ASX:IFRA)

VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (ASX:IFRA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.