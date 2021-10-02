VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $72.80 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

