Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $293.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $309.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

