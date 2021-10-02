Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 6th

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

