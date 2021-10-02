Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $237.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.10 and a fifty-two week high of $251.02.

