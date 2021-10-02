Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $47,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.22 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

