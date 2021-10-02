Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after acquiring an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,374,000 after acquiring an additional 109,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.