Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.69% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,523,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

