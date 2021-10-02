Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $124,307.50 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $124,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $120,555.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $107,825.00.

Shares of PCVX opened at $26.23 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

