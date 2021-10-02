VeChain Hits Market Cap of $7.30 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and approximately $543.47 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000178 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017438 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003047 BTC.

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

