Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.65.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $287.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.