Venture Associates X. L. Atlas Sells 16,556 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,112.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $24.97 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Generation Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

