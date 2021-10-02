Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEMLY opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48. Venture has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.8029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

