Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRNOF. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Verano in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Verano to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 576,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,558. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Verano has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.