Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

VZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. 18,618,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,309,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.