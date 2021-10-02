Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

