Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Viad has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viad will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viad by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.