VideoCoin (VID) Price Up 32.5% This Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $84.09 million and $92,119.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

