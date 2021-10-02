Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 10.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 10.21. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $7,649,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

