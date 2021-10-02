Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

