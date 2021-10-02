Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Investec lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CYBBF stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

