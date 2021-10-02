Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $252,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.6% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 719,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $152,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,007 shares of company stock worth $22,784,202. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

V traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.46. 7,925,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,144. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

