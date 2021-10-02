Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vista Gold worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 337,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.48. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Gold news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at $427,018.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

VGZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.