Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 112.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Gold were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ opened at $0.73 on Friday. Vista Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at $427,018.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.