Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Vistra (NYSE:VST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VST. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NYSE VST opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vistra by 5.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Vistra by 8.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

