VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VPCB opened at $9.88 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,544,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,335,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $7,335,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $5,747,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $4,742,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.