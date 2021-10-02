Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $52.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Vroom alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after buying an additional 3,927,772 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Vroom by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,882,000 after purchasing an additional 595,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.