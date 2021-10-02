Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 42,375 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHF opened at $38.81 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

