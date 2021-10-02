Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

