Wade G W & Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PagerDuty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,691. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

