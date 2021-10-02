WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $40.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

WKME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 58,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.