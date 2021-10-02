Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $4.27 million and $1.05 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00107959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00150120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,306.41 or 1.00212673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.31 or 0.06964812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars.

