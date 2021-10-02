Warburg Research Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.68 ($70.21) on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

