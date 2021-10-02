WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Update

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.