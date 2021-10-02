White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,725,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,439,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 352,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,955. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

