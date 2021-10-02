White Pine Capital LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $57.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,730.86. 1,767,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,012. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,784.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,489.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

