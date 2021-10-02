White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 30,874 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 62.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 177,044 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 316.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 95,481 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 214,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the period.

Shares of EPRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,633 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

