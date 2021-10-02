White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.05. 7,912,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

